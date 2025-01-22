Kazakhstan approves Unified Register for local producers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. A register of goods of Kazakhstani origin will be created in Kazakhstan, it was announced today at the Plenary Session of the Majilis of Kazakhstan, Trend reports

Kazakhstan’s Majilis (lower house) has approved in the first reading a draft amendment regarding the determination of the country of origin of goods. The bill aims to establish a system for the correct identification of Kazakhstani producers and their products, which will later enable more targeted state support.

One of the key amendments regulates the creation of a register of Kazakhstani producers. This new state information system will contain information about Kazakhstani producers and the products they manufacture.

The register is intended to replace the current "СТ-KZ" certificates and industrial certificates. Producers will be able to apply for inclusion in the register through their personal account. After digital verification and an evaluation of the production by a visiting commission from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, involving relevant government bodies and associations, a decision will be made regarding the inclusion or exclusion of the producer from the register.

This approach aims to eliminate cases of "fake producers," or those who are not actually producing in Kazakhstan but only importing finished goods to sell under the "Made in Kazakhstan" label.

To note, the transitional period for the current "CT-KZ" certificates and industrial certificates is proposed to be extended until January 1, 2026.

