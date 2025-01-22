Climate change affects ecosystem, leading to emergence of various diseases - Kazakh MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Climate change affects ecosystems, leading to the emergence of various diseases, Kazakh MP Guldara Nurimova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the second meeting of the chairmen of the health committees of the parliaments of the member countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), at the Azerbaijani Parliament today.

According to her, medical employees must be aware of the health impacts of climate change.

“We can protect our future from the negative impacts of climate change by acting together,” the MP added.

To note, the TURKPA meeting has brought together representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the TURKPA Secretariat along with Azerbaijan.

The event will feature discussions on “Climate Change and Health: Responding to the Health Impacts of Climate Change in Legislation".

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel