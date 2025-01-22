Guterres warns AI could become tool of deception without global governance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. AI can be used as a tool of deception, especially, if left ungoverned, said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in his address at the World Economic Forum, Trend reports.

“AI holds untold promise for humanity,” Guterres said, pointing to advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and crisis response. However, he cautioned that AI, if left unregulated, could become a tool of deception and disrupt economies, labor markets, and institutions.

He emphasized the dangers of AI exacerbating inequalities, with those lacking the necessary resources left behind in the technological race. “AI could deepen inequalities by excluding those without the resources or tools to benefit from its promise,” Guterres warned.

The UN chief urged global collaboration to harness AI’s potential responsibly, citing the Global Digital Compact adopted in September as a vital framework. The Compact sets the first universal agreement on AI governance and brings all countries together to shape the technology’s future. “This is a roadmap to harness the immense potential of digital technology and close digital divides,” he said.

Guterres outlined key elements of the Compact, including the establishment of an international scientific panel on AI, global dialogue on AI governance, and capacity-building initiatives for developing countries. He also emphasized the importance of human rights at the center of AI systems, ensuring that AI supports development and economic progress for all nations.

“The United Nations is committed to leading this effort,” Guterres concluded, calling for a united approach to make AI a tool for opportunity and inclusion worldwide.