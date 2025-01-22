Azerbaijan's annual inflation rate ends up with novel data for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan amounted to 4.9 percent in 2024, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend reports.

“Last year, annual inflation stood at 4.9 percent, food inflation at 5.5 percent, non-food inflation at 2.4 percent, and inflation in services at 6.3 percent,” the chairman noted.

To note, today, by the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the refinancing rate rate was kept at the level of 7.25 percent, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor was 6.25 percent, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor was 8.25 percent.

