Azerbaijani Central Bank spotlights average oil price forecast for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the average oil price for 2025 at $77.3, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said today at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

“The CBA forecasts the average price of natural gas in 2025 at $349,” he added.

To note, today, the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to maintain the refinancing rate at 7.25 percent, with the lower limit of the interest rate corridor set at 6.25 percent and the upper limit at 8.25 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel