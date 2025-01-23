Uniper, Technip Energies partner on groundbreaking CCS power project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Technip Energies has secured a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for Uniper's proposed Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station with integrated Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) at the Connah’s Quay site in the North West of the UK, Trend reports.

The project, part of the HyNet Cluster, aims to support the UK’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

The facility will connect to nearby CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure, enabling significant carbon reduction in one of the country’s most industrialized regions. Initially, the power station's first phase is expected to deliver 1.3 GW of low-carbon electricity, with commercial operations targeted before 2030 under the UK Government’s Track 1 expansion projects.

Technip Energies, in partnership with Balfour Beatty and GE Vernova, will leverage its advanced carbon capture technology, Canopy by T.EN, powered by Shell’s CANSOLV system, to integrate CCS into the plant’s design. Christophe Malaurie, Senior Vice President for Decarbonization Solutions at Technip Energies, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting the UK energy transition through innovative solutions.

Helen Rogers, Project Manager for Uniper’s Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power initiative, emphasized the project's dual goals of enhancing the reliability of electricity supply and boosting regional economic growth. The FEED phase marks a crucial step toward realizing this cutting-edge low-carbon energy facility.

If approved, the Connah’s Quay project could become a landmark in the UK’s efforts to decarbonize power generation while ensuring energy security.