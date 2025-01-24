Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
WB improves forecast for Tajikistan's GDP growth

Tajikistan Materials 24 January 2025 08:31 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: World Bank

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 24. The World Bank (WB) has upgraded its forecast for Tajikistan's real GDP growth in 2025 to six percent, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from its previous outlook in October, Trend reports.

For 2026, the bank anticipates a growth trajectory of five percent, aligning with the projections established in October.

In its October report, the bank's analysts projected Tajikistan's GDP would grow by 7.2 percent in 2024. However, the latest WB figures suggest that GDP growth last year reached 8 percent, surpassing the bank's projection by 0.8 percentage points.

The report also notes that the growth rate in Central Asia will be 5 percent in 2025 and 4.2 percent in 2026.

It is worth noting that Tajikistan's GDP growth was 8.3 percent in 2023 and 8 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon reported that in 2024, Tajikistan's GDP exceeded 150 billion somoni ($13.7 billion), with a real growth rate of 8.4 percent.

