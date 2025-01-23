Central Bank of Uzbekistan reveals level of policy rate

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) has decided to maintain the policy rate at 13.5 percent per annum, Trend reports.

This decision was announced during a press conference summarizing the results of the Central Bank Board's regular meeting to discuss monetary policy.

The primary aim of keeping the rate unchanged is to return core inflation and inflation expectations to a sustainable downward trend while ensuring the necessary conditions to achieve the medium-term inflation target of 5 percent.

Additionally, the CBU's decision reflects the need to maintain relatively tight monetary conditions amid high inflation expectations and the complex dynamics of inflationary factors within the economy.

In December 2024, the CBU had similarly kept the policy rate at 13.5 percent annually, citing inflationary and macroeconomic projections. Sustained high consumer demand and upward price pressures were key reasons for the slower-than-expected decline in inflation, prompting the continuation of tight monetary policies.

