Save Caspian Sea becomes Central Asia's first member of Blue Community

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, January 23. Save the Caspian Sea is thrilled to share that it has joined the Blue Community, marking a significant milestone as the first organization from Central Asia to become part of this worldwide network focused on safeguarding and sustainably managing water resources, Trend reports.

The Caspian Sea, the largest enclosed body of water on the planet, is in deep trouble with an ecological crisis like never before. The relentless march of industrial exploitation, pollution, and the harsh realities of climate change have led to the sea receding at a staggering pace, wreaking havoc on its one-of-a-kind ecosystem and putting the livelihoods of local communities in jeopardy.

Save the Caspian Sea, founded by environmental activist Vadim Ni, is on the frontlines of this critical issue. The campaign launched in December 2024 brings together NGOs, activists, and concerned citizens to raise awareness, hold polluters accountable, and implement solutions to protect this vital body of water for future generations.

"The Blue Community is a wonderful and crucial initiative. By fostering global cooperation, it helps promote the protection and sustainable use of water resources, raises awareness about water conservation, and encourages responsible water management practices at the local and international levels," Vadim Ni said.

The Blue Community welcomed Save the Caspian Sea with enthusiasm. Maude Barlow, co-founder of the initiative, remarked: "For the first time, a Blue Community on the Asian continent joins our network. This is so exciting, and there is so much to do. Uniting our forces, we can make a difference and turn the world blue. My best wishes and a very warm welcome to Save the Caspian Sea!"

This landmark partnership signals a new chapter in the global fight to preserve the Caspian Sea. With the backing of the Blue Community’s extensive international network, Save the Caspian Sea plans to amplify its efforts to raise global awareness of the Caspian’s silent crisis and mobilize international support to protect this irreplaceable body of water.

