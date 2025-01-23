Kyrgyzstan picks out bill on digital som status in first reading

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 23. Kyrgyzstani Parliament MPs adopted a bill on the status of the national digital currency - digital som - in the first reading, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Parliament.

The initiator of the bill is the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Mels Attokurov mentioned that the bill aims to kick off a pilot project for a prototype of the digital som and to establish a legal framework for its status.

Furthermore, it is noted that the legal status of the digital som hinges on the correct choice of the technical platform and the successful completion of the test and pilot periods to test the prototype of the digital currency, as well as the decision to launch it in a productive mode. Therefore, the entry into force of the draft law is proposed for January 1, 2027.

The rapporteur pointed out that the digital som will be utilized in conjunction with both cash and non-cash som. These types of national currency will be on the same page.

