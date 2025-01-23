Tajikistan's CIS chairmanship to prioritize exchanging industrial know-how

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Tajikistan will prioritize the exchange of industrial information and practices during its chairmanship in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a briefing at the embassy dedicated to his country's chairmanship in the CIS in 2025.

"Industry will be given priority attention. In this regard, using historically established production chains, the focus will be on intensifying the exchange of information and best practices, preparing highly qualified personnel for real sectors of the economy, developing cooperation in new technological directions, as well as modernizing production technologies and creating conditions for the functioning of industrial clusters.

These measures are aimed at increasing production volumes and the export of innovative, competitive, and knowledge-intensive products with high added value, including those aimed at export to third countries," the ambassador explained.

He pointed out that the implementation of the Concept for the Development of Industrial Cooperation among CIS member states and the Set of Measures for the Development of Industrial Cooperation of the Commonwealth countries until 2030 will continue.

"Efforts will be directed toward coordinating and adopting the Agreement on Cooperation in the Development of these industries by the CIS Heads of Government Council for the further development of cooperation in machine engineering and heavy industry," Abdurakhmon added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel