Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 23

Finance Materials 23 January 2025 09:18 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 23, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.77 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

Below, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan provides the data that determines the exchange rate of the manat against world currencies:

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.77

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0667

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.4868

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

0.9049

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1183

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0704

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2335

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2372

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.5936

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2182

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0197

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.0945

10,000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0295

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1545

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.876

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4799

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.1815

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5141

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3267

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4663

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0194

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.4308

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0915

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1507

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0131

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6098

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4192

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3557

100 Russian rubles

RUB

1.7128

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0151

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2542

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4532

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.2207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0477

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0405

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.0856

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.9638

