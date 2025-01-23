Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 23, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.77 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

Below, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan provides the data that determines the exchange rate of the manat against world currencies:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.77 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.0667 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.4868 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 0.9049 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1183 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0704 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2335 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2372 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.5936 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2182 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0197 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.0945 10,000 Iranian rials IRR 0.0295 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1545 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.876 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4799 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.1815 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5141 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3267 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4663 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0194 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.4308 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0915 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1507 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0131 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6098 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4192 1 Romanian leu RON 0.3557 100 Russian rubles RUB 1.7128 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0151 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2542 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4532 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.2207 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0477 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0405 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.0856 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9638

