Azerbaijan, Iran ink new instrument to unlock North-South corridor's potential (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov met with the head of Iranian Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri within the framework of the regular meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission in Tehran, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the expansion of activities of the freight terminal located in the Iranian Astara city, as well as works carried out at the terminal.

Moreover, it was noted that Astara terminals both in Azerbaijan and Iran contribute to faster and more efficient servicing of growing volumes of freight traffic along the North-South corridor, implementation of the strategic potential of this corridor, strengthening of transport infrastructure of both countries, and development of regional trade.

At the meeting between Azerbaijani Railways and Iranian Railways, the "Strategic Cooperation Plan for the Implementation of the Contract for the Construction and Operation of Astara Terminal" was signed.

The document, based on the railway section of the protocol of the 16th Joint Intergovernmental Commission signed on January 22, 2025, between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, includes approval of the master plan of Astara terminal, completion of construction works at the terminal by the end of this year, recognition of final investments, and other issues.

