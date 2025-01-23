Enagás, Holcim, and Saggas join forces on innovative co2 decarbonization project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Enagás, Holcim, and Saggas have announced a groundbreaking partnership to develop an innovative project aimed at decarbonizing CO2-intensive industrial processes, Trend reports via Enagás.

The announcement was made during a technical visit to Sagunto, Spain.

The project involves the construction of a CO2 capture plant at Holcim's factory in Sagunto. Captured CO2 will be transported via Enagás infrastructure to the Saggas terminal in the Port of Sagunto, where it will undergo liquefaction. The liquefied CO2 will then be shipped to its final destination for geological storage.

This collaboration introduces a pioneering circular economy model, allowing the biogenic portion of captured CO2 to be repurposed for the production of e-methanol and other biofuels. By implementing this model, the project not only supports decarbonization efforts in Sagunto and surrounding areas but also drives economic growth in hard-to-abate industrial sectors at both local and national levels.

Named CO2necta, the initiative highlights a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, offering a scalable solution for industrial decarbonization while reinforcing Spain's position as a leader in green energy and environmental technologies.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn