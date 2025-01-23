World Snow Polo Championship: Azerbaijani team gearing up to showcase mastery (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The 40th World Snow Polo Championship will start in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on January 24-26, and Azerbaijan will be represented by the Land of Fire team, Trend reports.

The Land of Fire team is back in the saddle for the competition organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. They've already made their mark by clinching the Snow Polo World Cup in St. Moritz not once, but twice - in 2022 and 2023.

The Azerbaijani Pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will also function during the competition.

The participants will be able to view photo and video materials from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's publication “Azerbaijan. Magic of Nature”, as well as various exhibitions dedicated to the ancient game of chovgan.

The pavilion will showcase products of various national brands of Azerbaijan - “Xurcun” representing national sweets, “Meysari, ‘MEYVİ’, and ‘I Love Baku’, which preserve the history of ancient viticulture and winemaking.

The State Tourism Agency will organize a virtual trip to the sights of Azerbaijan for guests, and AzerGold CJSC will present gold and silver coins.

