OECD to prepare second review of Kazakhstan's competition legislation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set the goal for us to align Kazakhstan's economic policy with the OECD's high standards, and we have implemented most of the recommendations, and today we are ready to discuss any questions you may have as part of the Second Review, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, during a meeting with OECD (the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) representative Antonio Capobianco, Trend reports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin met with OECD representative Antonio Capobianco and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting was part of the OECD’s working mission to Kazakhstan for preparing the Second Review of Kazakhstan’s competition legislation and policies.

As noted by Zhumangarin at the meeting, 80 percent of the recommendations provided by the OECD in the First Review have already been implemented.

The parties also discussed recent initiatives by Kazakhstan in the fields of competition development and economic liberalization. Specifically, they positively noted the creation of the National Privatization Office under the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition and its plans to reduce state involvement in business. OECD representatives plan to hold additional meetings with leaders of other government bodies and international organizations to gather material for preparing the Second Review of Kazakhstan's competition legislation and policies.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international economic organization of developed countries that recognizes the principles of representative democracy and free-market economy.