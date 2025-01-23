CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines and NATS join forces to enhance air traffic management standards in Azerbaijan

The Air Traffic Control Service "Azeraeronavigation" (AZANS) of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines has entered into a strategic agreement with NATS, the UK's leading provider of air traffic management services. This partnership aims to conduct a comprehensive analysis and enhance operational procedures, maintenance processes, and regulatory compliance, marking a significant step forward in strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the global aviation industry.

The collaboration between AZANS and NATS focuses on implementing strategic initiatives, including:

Optimizing Air Traffic Management Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) procedures and systems to enhance flight safety and reduce delays.

procedures and systems to enhance flight safety and reduce delays. Enhancing compliance with international standards , ensuring efficiency and operational reliability.

, ensuring efficiency and operational reliability. Adopting advanced technologies and global best practices to drive sustainable development and improve operational processes.

to drive sustainable development and improve operational processes. Training and developing personnel capabilities, including specialized training programs, site visits, and joint workshops with NATS experts.

“With its strategic location, Azerbaijan airspace and Heydar Aliyev International Airport have a unique opportunity to become a key air traffic hub. The partnership with NATS will enable us to meet the highest standards of modern aviation, focusing on safety, environmental sustainability, and operational efficiency,” said AZANS Director Farhan Guliyev.

Martin Rolfe, NATS Chief Executive, emphasized: “Azerbaijan is seeing rapid growth in its aviation sector and this agreement is an opportunity for us to share our experience of managing some of the busiest airports and airspace in the world. I’m looking forward to working together, learning from each other, and helping Azerbaijan fulfil its ambitions.”

It should be noted that this partnership will serve as a foundation for the further growth of Azerbaijan's aviation sector, strengthening its position as a regional leader and establishing a reliable and efficient infrastructure for air carriers. The collaboration with NATS will enable the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, providing passengers and airlines with an enhanced experience, including reduced delays, improved flight safety, and support for sustainable development.