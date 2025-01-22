Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss recent tragic fire in Bolu province

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the recent tragic fire in Bolu province's Kartalkaya ski resort, which claimed the lives of dozens of people, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Bayramov expressed condolences, wishing peace for the souls of the victims, patience for their families, and recovery for the injured people.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with brotherly Türkiye in these difficult days and shares its grief, expressing hope that such a tragedy will never happen again and expressing Azerbaijan's readiness to provide any assistance.

Fidan thanked them for the condolences and support provided during these difficult days.

To note, the fire took place on the night of January 21, claiming the lives of 66 people, while 51 others have been injured.

