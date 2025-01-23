Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction decreases

Finance Materials 23 January 2025 12:42 (UTC +04:00)
Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction decreases

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held yet another currency auction, and it seems the demand has taken a bit of a dip, Trend reports via CBA.

The demand at the auction amounted to $52.5 million (down 1.32 percent, or $700,000, compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $53.2 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The maximum demand for currency since early 2025 was recorded at the auction held on January 7—$73.5 million. This year, currency auctions have sold for a total of $391.5 million.

In the interim, the aggregate amount of $7.09 billion has been acquired through currency auctions in 2024.

About $417.1 million were purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.87 million in September, $738.7 million in October, $487.1 million in November, and $492.2 million in December.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilaterally selling foreign currencies under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more