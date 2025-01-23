BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, held in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age", has become a critical platform for decision-makers to shape global economic and political priorities. Azerbaijan, represented by President Ilham Aliyev, has played an active role in this year's discussions, with numerous meetings emphasizing the country's growing significance as a reliable economic partner and a hub for regional cooperation.

Over the course of three days, President Ilham Aliyev engaged with heads of state, leaders of global corporations, and representatives of major international organizations, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s position as a key player in fostering mutually beneficial partnerships. These meetings highlighted the country’s appeal to international investors and its strategic role in addressing global energy and transport challenges.

During his visit to Davos, the President of Azerbaijan held productive discussions with several world leaders, underscoring the country's growing role as a reliable partner in global and regional affairs. Meetings with leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković highlighted Azerbaijan's contributions to Europe's energy security, with discussions focusing on expanding gas exports and strengthening ties with the European Union. Similarly, conversations with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reinforced Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering bilateral relations, encompassing political, economic, and energy cooperation.

President Aliyev also engaged with leaders from Iraq and Israel, emphasizing mutual interests in economic development and cultural ties. Discussions with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani explored opportunities to deepen trade and humanitarian cooperation, while the meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted the historical friendship between Azerbaijanis and Jews. These engagements demonstrate Azerbaijan's active diplomacy and its role in promoting peace, stability, and collaboration across diverse regions.

President Ilham Aliyev's meetings with top executives of leading international companies underscored Azerbaijan’s attractiveness as an investment destination. At the request of the Carlsberg Group, Ilham Aliyev met with Henrik Poulsen, Chair of the Supervisory Board, and Jakob Aarup-Andersen, CEO. The company praised Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and highlighted plans to increase the localization of its products in the country.

A similar meeting was held with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, a global leader in port operations and logistics. Discussions centered on Azerbaijan’s role as a regional transport hub and the opportunities presented by the North-South and East-West transport corridors. The meeting reinforced Azerbaijan’s importance in facilitating global trade and logistics connectivity.

In the financial sector, President Ilham Aliyev met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. The company, which has collaborated with Azerbaijan since 2010, highlighted its commitment to supporting the country’s financial sector and exploring new investment opportunities. This partnership is further evidence of Azerbaijan’s integration into the global financial system and its appeal to leading investors.

Nick Studer, CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, also expressed his company’s interest in Azerbaijan’s economic transformation. Discussions touched on cooperation in financial markets, energy, and trade, with a focus on new opportunities in the region.

A significant highlight of Azerbaijan's presence in Davos was President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The two sides discussed ongoing and future projects, including the financing of the water management system in Ganja. The meeting concluded with the signing of a loan agreement, marking another milestone in Azerbaijan’s collaboration with major financial institutions.

The flurry of high-profile meetings in Davos is a testament to Azerbaijan's growing influence on the global stage. The country’s reputation as a reliable and forward-looking partner has been built on years of consistent policies and successful implementation of international agreements.

Under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has become a trusted partner for both Eastern and Western stakeholders. Its strategic location, coupled with its focus on energy, transport, and financial cooperation, makes it an indispensable player in addressing global challenges.

The active participation of leading companies and governments in discussions with Azerbaijan reflects the increasing trust in President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and the country’s role in shaping the region's future. These engagements not only highlight Azerbaijan's economic potential but also reinforce its commitment to fostering global partnerships for sustainable growth and development.