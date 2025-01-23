Yelo Bank hosts the second "Mastercard: Customer Tech Conference" (PHOTO)

With the support of Yelo Bank and the organization of the
international payment system "Mastercard Worldwide," the "Customer
Tech Conference" was held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The
event gathered over 70 representatives from the country’s leading
banks to discuss the latest financial trends, technological
advancements, and innovations shaping the future of banking. Held
at Yelo Bank's head office, the conference provided a unique
platform for participants to explore solutions to the challenges of
a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem and to exchange ideas.
Key topics on the agenda included innovations expected in the second quarter of 2025, the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing cybersecurity, and Mastercard's advancements in the realm of cryptocurrencies. It is worth noting that Yelo Bank also hosted the first "Customer Tech Conference" held in Azerbaijan in May last year.
At Yelo Bank, we prioritize supporting financial innovations and bringing global best practices to our country. Events like this offer invaluable opportunities to explore new technologies, stay updated on trends, and foster meaningful collaborations within the sector. We look forward to continuing our support for such initiatives in the future.
