Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish ambassador due to completion of his diplomatic mission

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Turkish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Cahit Bagci due to the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Asadov thanked the ambassador for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The meeting highly appreciated the level of friendly, fraternal, and strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as discussed issues related to the expansion of economic cooperation.

To note, the term of Bagci's diplomatic activity ended in December 2024.

The President of the Education Foundation, Birol Akgun, will become the new ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan.

