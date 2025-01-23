High-level of UN interaction looms over Tajikistan's CIS presidency agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The joint high-level event on the interaction between the CIS and the UN will be held for the first time within the framework of Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS, the ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon said at a briefing of the embassy dedicated to Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS in 2025, Trend reports.

“A joint high-level event on the interaction between the CIS and the UN will be held for the first time in the history of the CIS on the margins of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly at the headquarters of the world organization. The adoption of the next UN General Assembly resolution on cooperation between the UN and the CIS will also be facilitated,” the ambassador said.

According to him, in the political dimension, efforts will be aimed at further promoting the positive image of the CIS on the world arena as an integration association, expanding the Commonwealth's ties with the UN and specialized agencies, as well as regional organizations SCO, CSTO, EAEU, and others. As part of this process, a series of joint events on specific issues will be held, and the issue of granting SCO observer status with the CIS will also be considered.

