Shell unveils new appointments to Executive Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Shell has announced that Huibert Vigeveno, Director of Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions, will step down from his position on 31 March 2025, Trend reports.

Vigeveno, who has been a member of Shell’s Executive Committee since January 2020, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Shell’s CEO, Wael Sawan, expressed gratitude for Vigeveno's significant contributions, particularly his leadership in driving Shell's customer value proposition across multiple sectors. Sawan also highlighted Vigeveno's successful integration of BG Group and his leadership in transforming Shell’s Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions segments. "Today’s performance is a reflection of his leadership," Sawan said, adding that the business is in a strong position moving forward.

Furthermore, Shell has appointed Andrew Smith as Director of Trading and Supply, and Machteld de Haan as Director of Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, both of whom will join the Executive Committee starting 1 April 2025. This leadership transition is part of Shell’s ongoing efforts to adapt its structure to deliver its strategic goals, with a continued focus on driving value while reducing emissions.