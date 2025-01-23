Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 23

Iran Materials 23 January 2025 10:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 23

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 36 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while nine currencies depreciated relative to January 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,922 rials, and one euro is 601,165 rials, while on January 22, one euro was 600,340 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 23

Rial on January 22

1 US dollar

USD

576,922

576,020

1 British pound

GBP

710,926

710,237

1 Swiss franc

CHF

635,969

635,033

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,451

52,392

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,212

50,967

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,579

80,457

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,674

6,661

1 UAE dirham

AED

157,092

156,847

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,870,997

1,869,192

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,227

206,741

100 Japanese yens

JPY

368,350

370,427

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,073

73,981

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,498,815

1,496,589

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,752

401,915

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,976

326,333

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,208

31,125

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,181

16,164

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,813

5,775

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,495

158,247

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,094

43,967

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

362,054

361,171

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,846

153,605

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,534,367

1,531,968

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

425,658

425,778

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,966

473,516

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,397

19,406

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,906

416,115

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,041

116,472

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,328

79,222

100 Thai baht

THB

1,703,176

1,696,893

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,025

128,696

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,695

401,171

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

813,712

812,440

1 euro

EUR

601,165

600,340

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,561

109,262

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,445

201,973

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,500

35,317

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,676

7,743

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,427

176,149

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,367

338,747

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

985,332

986,955

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,705

52,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,439

164,667

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,776

10,759

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 714,889 rials and $1 costs 686,060 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,417 rials, and the price of $1 totals 667,373 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is about 860,000–863,000 rials.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more