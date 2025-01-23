Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 36 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while nine currencies depreciated relative to January 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,922 rials, and one euro is 601,165 rials, while on January 22, one euro was 600,340 rials.

Currency Rial on January 23 Rial on January 22 1 US dollar USD 576,922 576,020 1 British pound GBP 710,926 710,237 1 Swiss franc CHF 635,969 635,033 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,451 52,392 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,212 50,967 1 Danish krone DKK 80,579 80,457 1 Indian rupee INR 6,674 6,661 1 UAE dirham AED 157,092 156,847 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,870,997 1,869,192 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,227 206,741 100 Japanese yens JPY 368,350 370,427 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,073 73,981 1 Omani rial OMR 1,498,815 1,496,589 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,752 401,915 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,976 326,333 1 South African rand ZAR 31,208 31,125 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,181 16,164 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,813 5,775 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,495 158,247 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,094 43,967 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 362,054 361,171 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,846 153,605 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,534,367 1,531,968 1 Singapore dollar SGD 425,658 425,778 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,966 473,516 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,397 19,406 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,906 416,115 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,041 116,472 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,328 79,222 100 Thai baht THB 1,703,176 1,696,893 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,025 128,696 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,695 401,171 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 813,712 812,440 1 euro EUR 601,165 600,340 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,561 109,262 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,445 201,973 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,500 35,317 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,676 7,743 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,427 176,149 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,367 338,747 100 Philippine pesos PHP 985,332 986,955 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,705 52,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,439 164,667 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,776 10,759

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 714,889 rials and $1 costs 686,060 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,417 rials, and the price of $1 totals 667,373 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is about 860,000–863,000 rials.