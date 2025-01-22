Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran, Azerbaijan reach full agreement on improving North-South corridor

Economy Materials 22 January 2025 22:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iran, Azerbaijan reach full agreement on improving North-South corridor

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. A complete agreement has been reached to improve the North-South International Transport Corridor, a key route connecting Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Trend reports.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash made the announcement during an event marking the signing of a memorandum of understanding following the 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission.

He emphasized that the Rasht-Astara railway plays a central role in the corridor.

“The memorandum signed today highlights Azerbaijan’s crucial role in cargo transport between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia. This will help enhance the North-South transport corridor,” he said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev.

Latest

Latest

Read more