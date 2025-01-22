Iran, Azerbaijan reach full agreement on improving North-South corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. A complete agreement has been reached to improve the North-South International Transport Corridor, a key route connecting Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Trend reports.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash made the announcement during an event marking the signing of a memorandum of understanding following the 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission.

He emphasized that the Rasht-Astara railway plays a central role in the corridor.

“The memorandum signed today highlights Azerbaijan’s crucial role in cargo transport between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia. This will help enhance the North-South transport corridor,” he said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev.