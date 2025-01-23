Azerbaijan holds discussions with bp on diversification of business areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf discussed issues of effective cooperation and diversification of areas of joint activity with bp's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations, the country's minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Together with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, we were pleased to meet with Gordon Birrell, bp's executive vice president for production and operations, within the Davos Economic Forum. We discussed the company's active participation in the transition to green energy, effective cooperation with our country, and diversification of joint activities,” the publication reads.

bp made its inaugural entry into Azerbaijan by establishing its initial office in Baku in June 1992. In recent years, alongside the Government of Azerbaijan and our collaborative partners, bp has spearheaded top-tier initiatives – Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) – which have played a pivotal role in advancing the Caspian Sea as a contemporary hydrocarbon hub.

