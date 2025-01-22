Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 22 January 2025 22:53 (UTC +04:00)
Iran, Azerbaijan seal cooperation agreement

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced that a cooperation agreement was signed in Tehran by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, Trend reports.

The agreement opens new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations in areas such as transport, customs, energy (including oil, gas, and electricity), water resources, preferential trade, and investments. It also aims to strengthen and expand bilateral relations comprehensively.

The signing took place as part of the 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, held on January 21–22 in Tehran.

