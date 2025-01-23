Central Bank of Uzbekistan anticipates drop in inflation rate by close of 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) anticipates that headline inflation will drop to 7–8 percent by the close of 2025, as the impact of the 2024 energy price liberalization begins to wane, Trend reports.

This was announced during a press conference summarizing the results of the Central Bank Board's regular meeting to discuss monetary policy.

A significant reduction in inflation is anticipated by the second quarter of 2025, despite a temporary spike in April due to reform measures.

In December 2024, headline inflation stood at 9.8 percent annually, reflecting price stabilization across most goods and services. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile components, slightly increased to 7.2 percent, highlighting persistent demand-side pressures. These include high consumption levels, rising wages, and strong investment activity, which continue to fuel aggregate demand.

In the medium term, the Central Bank will ensure that monetary conditions remain sufficiently tight to achieve a stable decline in inflation toward the 5 percent target.

