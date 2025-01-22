Azerbaijan, IMF launch Article IV consultations to address economic growth, fiscal reforms, and climate initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Finance, Acting Minister Azer Bayramov, has met with members of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission visiting Azerbaijan as part of consultations between the IMF and the Azerbaijani government on Article IV of the fund’s charter, a source in the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

The meeting focused on the preparatory work on consultations on the mentioned article and the areas of analysis that will be carried out in this regard by the IMF.

Bayramov informed in detail about the macroeconomic results of 2024, the execution of the state and consolidated budgets, budget plans and expectations for 2025 and the medium term, directions of fiscal policy, issues of application of the fiscal rule, prospects for the development of the country's economy, including sustainable growth of the non-oil sector, ongoing reforms in fiscal policy and the results achieved, and steps taken to improve cost efficiency.

Head of the IMF Department of Mission for Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and Central Asia, Anna Bordon noted that the focus of the Article IV consultations for 2025 is the latest economic developments and prospects, including accelerating economic growth and reducing inflation.

The mission's visit, which will last until February 5, 2025, envisages discussions of macroeconomic innovations and prospects, oil and gas production and decarbonization initiatives, as well as measures to adapt to climate change in the structures being a part of the government's economic block.

