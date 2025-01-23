TBC Uzbekistan launches monthly subscription service

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. TBC Uzbekistan, the leading digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia and part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, announces the launch of Payme Plus, a monthly subscription service that unlocks access to a bundle of value-added financial and lifestyle products, the bank told Trend.

Payme Plus adds a new dimension to TBC’s customer experience, offering a seamless solution for subscribers to easily handle both their banking and everyday lifestyle needs. The subscription enables users to take advantage of cutting-edge financial management tools, such as automated spending analysis and interest-free money transfers. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy a host of lifestyle and entertainment services at special rates through our partners Yandex Plus and Setanta.

The new service will be provided through Payme, one of the country’s leading payment providers. Payme is an integral part of TBC Uzbekistan’s digital banking ecosystem, which serves 17 million unique registered users and also includes TBC Bank Uzbekistan (TBC UZ) digital bank and Payme Nasiya, a fast-growing installment credit business.

This important offering is set to play a key role in TBC Uzbekistan’s strategy to broaden its digital product range, accelerate new product launches, and profitably scale its presence in Uzbekistan.

Payme Plus will enable the digital banking powerhouse to further convert its customer base into multi-product users, maximising customer engagement and loyalty while driving an increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

"Payme Plus is more than just a fintech service—it is a holistic solution that seamlessly integrates finances with daily life, significantly elevating the TBC experience for our customers and setting a new standard for the market. With strong demand during the trial period, this comprehensive package is poised to drive revenue growth, deepen customer engagement, and cement TBC's position as the leading digital banking ecosystem in the region,” CEO of TBC Uzbekistan Nika Kurdiani said.

The introduction of Payme Plus follows a number of other exciting product launches that are set to drive customer engagement, boost loyalty, and add new revenue streams. This includes the launch of Salom Card, a flagship debit card and digital banking product; Osmon Card, TBC Uzbekistan’s first revolving credit product; and TBC Business, the country’s first fully digital banking service for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individual entrepreneurs.

In addition to unveiling new products over the course of 2024, TBC Uzbekistan began leveraging its AI capacity more broadly with a successful rollout of AI agents for payment reminder calls. The digital bank also succeeded in securing $75 million in new equity funding last year, setting a new annual record and bolstering the broader digital ecosystem’s ability to scale at pace and bring cutting-edge banking solutions to an even wider audience.

