Azerbaijani oil prices move down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased by $0.43 on January 22 compared to the previous rate, landing at $81.99 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.43 to $80.71 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $0.39 from the previous rate, amounting to $67.17 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, also decreased by $0.5 compared to the previous rate, standing at $79.82 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 23 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

