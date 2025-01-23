Iran's south shakes with quake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. A 4.6-magnitude earthquake has occurred in southern Iran's Bushehr province at 09:12 (GMT +3:30), Trend reports via the National Seismology Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Jam region of the province. The earthquake's focus was at a depth of 18 kilometers.

"No reports of damage or casualties have been received.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site to assess potential damages. Three aftershocks were recorded, and all emergency services in the province were put on alert," the center added.

