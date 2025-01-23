Tajikistan's CIS chairmanship to focus on technological energy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Tajikistan’s efforts in the energy sector during its chairmanship in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) will be aimed at the technological development of energy in the participating states, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a briefing at the embassy dedicated to his country's chairmanship in the CIS in 2025.

"Efforts will be aimed at further establishing substantive cooperation in ensuring technological development of energy in the participating states, transitioning to more environmentally friendly methods of electricity production, and increasing the share of the use of renewable and resource-saving technologies," the ambassador explained.

Abdurakhmon noted that joint work will continue based on the Concept of Cooperation among CIS member states in the field of energy for the period up to 2035 and the Plan of Priority Measures for its implementation.

The diplomat noted that in the environmental sector, further cooperation will be ensured in the development of agreed standards and environmental regulations, taking into account the individual policies of each member state regarding land use, subsoil, forests, water, flora and fauna, and other natural resources.

"Initiatives will be launched to conduct awareness-raising activities with the populations of member states about the importance of increasing public awareness in addressing environmental issues," the diplomat added.

