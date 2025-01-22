Azerbaijan's ANAMA, UNICEF moot partnership opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The possibilities for cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have been discussed, a source in ANAMA told Trend.

According to the source, the agency's chairman, Vugar Suleymanov, met with the UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan, Faruk Abdulla.

The meeting saw an exchange of views on projects jointly implemented by the Agency and UNICEF within the "Explosive Hazards Awareness" program, which is one of the main areas of activity in combating the mine threat, expanding cooperation opportunities in this field, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

