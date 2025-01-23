Tajikistan to concentrate efforts to increase mutual trade of CIS countries - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Tajikistan is emphasizing encouraging the increase of mutual trade during its representation in the CIS, the country's ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon said at an embassy briefing on Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS in 2025, Trend reports.

“On the economic track, the work will focus on the development of a comprehensive draft Action Plan for the implementation of the second phase (2026-2030) of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030, further stimulating the increase in mutual trade, finding mechanisms and ways to expand the range of supplied goods, as well as the introduction of global standards and new technologies to improve the competitiveness of products manufactured in the CIS member states,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador emphasized the necessity of implementing measures to bolster and promote the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises by invigorating the operations of the Advisory Council for their support and development.

