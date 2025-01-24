Water supply cooperation between WB and Kyrgyzstan brings to light new targets

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 24. Concerns over the availability of water for agricultural and human consumption have prompted a partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB), Trend reports.

Almazbek Sokeev, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industries, met with Tatiana Proskuryakova, Regional Director of the World Bank in Central Asia, and Hugh Riddel, World Bank Country Manager in Kyrgyzstan, to discuss solutions for the country’s water supply challenges.

Kyrgyzstan and the WB also spoke about the latter's ten-year plan to upgrade the country's irrigation system. Low payment rates for water, low salaries for water management employees, and water losses owing to old infrastructure are major obstacles.



The government has stated its intentions to further digitize the industry, encourage irrigation technologies that conserve water, and delegate the operation and maintenance of irrigation channels to local water management agencies. The plan also seeks to strengthen regional water management offices by providing them with better tools, better pay, and a more favorable work environment.

It was also noted that, currently, the ministry is conducting an inventory of water supply systems in three pilot districts where a centralized service model will be tested, combining irrigation and water supply management.

