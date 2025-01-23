Azerbaijan expands list of public legal entities exempt from VAT - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the "List of Public Legal Entities Exempt from Value-Added Tax (VAT) for Providing Services Funded by the State Budget," Trend reports.

The decree expands the list of public legal entities exempt from VAT for providing works and services funded by the state budget.

The newly added entity to the list is the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Kalbajar District.

The decree takes effect from September 1, 2024.