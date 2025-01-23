Azerbaijan makes amendments to Charter of Shusha State Reserve Management - presidential decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan has made amendments to the “Charter of the Shusha City State Reserve Management,” Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the reserve management is now responsible for supplying hot water and heating to the residential buildings already under its supervision and ensuring their thermal energy needs are met. Additionally, the reserve management will charge fees for the maintenance and repair of residential spaces, including services for upkeep, ongoing and capital repairs of shared property (including elevators) in multi-apartment buildings that it oversees the construction of, with the fees to be defined in the respective contracts.

Furthermore, the reserve management will have the right to provide hot water and heating services within the designated area based on a contract and collect fees for these services, with the fees to be determined by the contract.

The amounts to be charged under these contracts will be approved.