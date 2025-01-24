Uzbekistan notes decrease in oil production in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Uzbekistan’s oil production volume amounted to 713,400 tons in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency reveals that this figure decreased by 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year (779,700 tons in 2023).

At the same time, oil production in the country increased to 55,800 tons in December 2024, compared to 55,600 tons in November 2024.

To note, in 2023, the country produced 770,100 tons of oil, a decrease of 2.2 percent compared to the previous year (787,800 tons in 2022).

The peak of oil production in Uzbekistan occurred in May 2023, at 69,100 tons, while the lowest level was recorded in December, at 60,800 tons.