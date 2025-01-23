Azerbaijan enjoys vast prospects for co-op with Türkiye on African continent - MFA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye Jahit Bagchi on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan on January 23, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov once again expressed condolences to the brotherly Republic of Türkiye on the tragic fire in Bolu, wished the souls of those who died in the terrible incident rest in peace by Allah, healing the wounded, and emphasized that Azerbaijan is always close to the Turkish state and people.

The minister expressed gratitude to Ambassador Jahit Bagchi for his fruitful diplomatic activity in the country and contribution to the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, friendship, and alliance, and wished him success in his future activities. It was especially noted that his activity as Ambassador fell on the historical periods of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance, including the signing of the Shusha Declaration.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the successful development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance in such spheres as politics, security, economy, trade, investment, energy security, transport and communications, humanitarian issues, and other directions is a source of satisfaction.

Also, it was noted the importance of constant support and solidarity within the framework of regional and international organizations, as well as several multilateral formats.

Additionally, it was expressed confidence that the joint activities of our countries, contributing to regional and international security in a broad sense, will be continued. In this context, it was noted that Azerbaijan will continue to support stability and solution of humanitarian issues in regions such as the Middle East and Syria together with brotherly Türkiye. It was also stated that there is a great potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the African continent.

Bagchi noted that he will always proudly remember his activity as Türkiye's ambassador to brotherly Azerbaijan, expressed gratitude for the support provided, and expressed readiness to further contribute to strengthening the brotherhood and alliance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

