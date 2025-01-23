Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi city facing life revival (PHOTO)

Society Materials 23 January 2025 19:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi city facing life revival (PHOTO)

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Life is being revived in Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi city, Trend reports.

Work has begun on preparing the city's master plan.

The well-maintained and renovated Khankendi is changing its appearance every day.

Large-scale construction projects are actively underway in the city, and measures are being taken to turn Khankendi, known for its picturesque nature and historical and cultural landmarks, into a tourist destination.

