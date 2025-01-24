Kyrgyzstan announces marking of significant amount of fuel

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 24. Kyrgyzstan’s State Tax Service, in collaboration with fuel marking operator OJSC "Uchkun," has marked 188,600 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel since the introduction of the new fuel marking system in October 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Tax Service, this includes 117,100 tons of gasoline and 71,500 tons of diesel fuel.

Moreover, the introduction of mandatory fuel marking has contributed 585.5 million soms ($6.6 million) in excise taxes on fuel in December 2024, which is a 51.6 percent rise compared to the same period in 2023.

To note, Kyrgyzstan implemented mandatory fuel marking on both imported and domestically produced gasoline and diesel starting from October 1, 2024. The marking system uses molecular markers to ensure the traceability and transparency of fuel distribution.

Additionally, starting from January 1, 2025, the sale and circulation of unmarked gasoline and diesel fuel is prohibited, further tightening the country’s control over its fuel market. The government has stated that these measures are aimed at reducing illegal fuel activities and boosting tax collection.