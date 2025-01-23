Azerbaijan's Insurance Bureau reveals substantial compensation payments in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Azerbaijan Compulsory Insurance Bureau provided compensation for 339 traffic accidents involving 320 uninsured and 19 unidentified vehicles in 2024, the Bureau said in a statement to Trend.

As per the obtained data, compensation payments were made for injuries of varying severity sustained by 252 individuals, amounting to 327,925 manat ($192,899). Additionally, 41,000 manat ($24,101) were allocated for injuries leading to full or partial disability for 16 people, while 597,634 manat ($351,317) were paid out in cases of fatalities, affecting 135 individuals.

In total, 403 people received compensation payments, amounting to 966,559 manat ($568,470).