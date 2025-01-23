Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends event during World Economic Forum in Davos (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, together with Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, participated in the World Economic Forum event titled "Accelerating Sustainability Through Innovation and Collaboration" on January 23 in Davos, Trend reports.

In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted pressing environmental issues in the region, focusing on the critical ecological challenges facing the Caspian Sea. She emphasized that over the past decade, the Caspian's water level has significantly decreased, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue. Describing the Caspian as the world's largest lake, holding over 40 percent of the total water reserves of all global lakes, Aliyeva provided detailed insights into its unique ecosystem.

She noted that the environmental problems affecting the Caspian Sea have led to a decline in the populations of several species, including the Caspian seal, sturgeon, and salmon. Aliyeva expressed particular concern over the sharp reduction in the number of Caspian seals and stressed the importance of protecting this endangered species.

Aliyeva also introduced the Caspian Research Center, established by IDEA and presented at COP29, which focuses on studying, monitoring, and addressing the complex issues of the Caspian. She highlighted that the center aims to strengthen regional cooperation and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sea.

Concluding her speech, Leyla Aliyeva called on international experts, research institutions, and other stakeholders to collaborate on projects and initiatives to safeguard the Caspian's unique ecological system. She emphasized the necessity of continuous monitoring, analysis, and support for scientific research in this vital area.

The event brought together visionary leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world to explore innovative solutions to pressing global challenges. The event was addressed by high-level representatives from organizations across various countries.