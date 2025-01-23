Kazakhstan, China pave way to deeper cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the newly appointed Ambassador of China met to discuss key issues of mutual cooperation, Trend reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, received the newly appointed Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan, Han Chunlin.

During the conversation, the parties discussed current issues of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres and exchanged views on the prospects for its further development.

Special attention was paid to the timeline of anticipated bilateral visits and events at both the highest and senior levels this year, along with collaboration within multilateral frameworks.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Nurtleu wished the Ambassador of China success in his work in Kazakhstan.

Additionally, Han Chunlin had previously met with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, where key issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, including the prospects for the development of trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Subsequent to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and Kazakhstan's independence, China and Kazakhstan have engaged in a process of rapprochement and fortification of relations, characterized by a succession of border agreements, economic collaboration, and strategic partnership. In an effort to enhance regional collaboration on security, economic advancement, and the combat against terrorism and drug trafficking among Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan and China have established themselves as co-founders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Kazakhstan seeks to counter the geopolitical and economic dominance of its northern neighbor, Russia, by cultivating relationships with China.

