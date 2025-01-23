Azerbaijan increases staff limit for Agriculture Ministry, agrarian development centers - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The staff limit for the Ministry of Agriculture and state agrarian development centers in Azerbaijan has been raised, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the staff limit for the Ministry of Agriculture has been increased from 202 to 212 full-time positions, while the staff limit for state agrarian development centers has been raised from 867 to 926 full-time positions.