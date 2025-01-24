Azerbaijani diaspora reaching out worldwide compatriots via videoconference

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Approximately 1,000 fellow nationals from 85 countries took part in a videoconference arranged with the backing of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A video gathering of representatives from “Azerbaijan Houses,” coordination councils, weekend schools abroad, Azerbaijani scientists and professors from esteemed universities and research centers globally, influential figures from diverse fields, along with cultural and artistic personalities, participated in the videoconference focused on the outcomes of 2024.

Addressing the opening speech, Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov informed about the Diaspora policy of the Azerbaijani state and projects implemented in 2024, talked about the new important stage of Diaspora building, and expressed gratitude to compatriots who contributed to this sphere. It was noted that the cohesion of compatriots, worthily representing our country in the world, indicates that they are always close to the Azerbaijani state, and this is the brightest example of forming a strong Azerbaijani Diaspora.

Following the presentation of a brief video report on the annual activities of the State Committee and the Azerbaijani Diaspora, a wide exchange of views on the year's results took place.

Referring to the countless successes achieved last year in the field of diaspora building, the compatriots highly appreciated the work done and the projects being implemented and expressed their proposals. The speakers noted that every year a more systematic approach is formed in the sphere of bringing our national interests to the world's attention. They viewed the videoconference, which has become a tradition, as a powerful political platform forming a modern conceptual approach to the Diaspora.

In the course of the conference, speeches of Azerbaijani musicians living abroad were presented, videos prepared by Diaspora representatives, and collectives of “Azerbaijani Houses” and weekend schools were demonstrated. Each performance, each video material, was met with great applause.

The group of compatriots who made an important contribution to the activity of the Azerbaijani Diaspora was awarded the Azerbaijan Medal “For Merits in Diaspora Activity” at the videoconference.

The conference participants expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their sensitive attitude and care for the world's Azerbaijanis.

The videoconference concluded with answers to questions from Diaspora representatives.

