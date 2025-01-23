Western Azerbaijan Community slams racist policies of Armenian government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the racist policies of the Armenian government, Trend reports via the community's statement.

The community made the statement commenting on the placing of Western Azerbaijan in the category of military-political risks by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Armenia, in its annual report published today.

"The expression of the desire of the ethnically cleansed Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homes in conditions of peace, security, and respect for dignity within the framework of international law as a threat to security distorts this just cause and proves that Armenia sees multi-ethnicity as a threat to itself.

Such an approach by Armenia indicates that it is still playing the same old tune of discrimination and racism it has been singing for decades.

The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the racist policy of the Armenian government and demands that it ensure the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return," the statement said.

