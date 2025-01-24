Bulgaria ranks 25th in EU for AI adoption in 2024, Eurostat reports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. In 2024, Bulgaria ranked 25th among European Union member states in the share of companies adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to Eurostat, Trend reports.

Data reveals that 6.5% of Bulgarian companies with 10 or more employees integrated AI into their operations last year, reflecting a slight improvement from 2023, when the country ranked 26th.

Despite this progress, Bulgaria remains near the bottom of the EU rankings, ahead of Poland (5.9%) and Romania (3.1%), which continues to occupy the last spot.

Across the EU, AI adoption surged in 2024, with 13.5% of companies employing AI technologies, a significant increase from 8% in 2023. However, Bulgaria’s rate remains well below the EU average and far behind leading nations such as Denmark (27.6%), Sweden (25.1%), Belgium (24.7%), and Finland (24.4%).

While Bulgaria’s position has improved slightly, the country still faces challenges in advancing AI integration. Greater investment in AI infrastructure and workforce training could help Bulgarian businesses compete more effectively in the digital economy and narrow the gap with EU leaders.